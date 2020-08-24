1/1
Fred RONKOWSKI
Age 81, of Cottage Grove Longtime employee at St. Paul Post Office, passed away August 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Faith; daughters Rose Powell, Denise (Tim) Jass, Michele (Danny Lutz) Ronkowski, Angela (Dan) Vaith; grand children Theresa Otterness, Eric Otterness, Monica Vaith, Bradley Vaith, Jeremy Jass and Zachary Powell; great-grandchild Jayden Jass; siblings Carleen (Bill) Lewno, Mary Ann Singer and Jerry Ronkowski; sister-in-law Jan Ronkowski as well as nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ed. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, 4-7 pm at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S. Cottage Grove. Memorial Mass will be 11:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Interment at Cottage Grove Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
