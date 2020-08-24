Fred RONKOWSKI

Age 81, of Cottage Grove Longtime employee at St. Paul Post Office, passed away August 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Faith; daughters Rose Powell, Denise (Tim) Jass, Michele (Danny Lutz) Ronkowski, Angela (Dan) Vaith; grand children Theresa Otterness, Eric Otterness, Monica Vaith, Bradley Vaith, Jeremy Jass and Zachary Powell; great-grandchild Jayden Jass; siblings Carleen (Bill) Lewno, Mary Ann Singer and Jerry Ronkowski; sister-in-law Jan Ronkowski as well as nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ed. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, 4-7 pm at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S. Cottage Grove. Memorial Mass will be 11:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Interment at Cottage Grove Cemetery.