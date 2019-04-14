|
|
Age 94 of Mendota Heights, MN Died Saturday, April 13th, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter Robin Greenwood. Survived by wife, Barbara; children, Susan (David) Ahlquist, Ruth (Witt) Fram, Marla (Mark) Collins, along with many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Funeral service MONDAY April 15th at HODROFF-EPSTEIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 617 So. Snelling, St. Paul (for time of service call funeral home 651 698-8311) Full notice to follow. www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019