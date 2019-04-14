Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred HIRSEKORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred S. HIRSEKORN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred S. HIRSEKORN Obituary
Age 94 of Mendota Heights, MN Died Saturday, April 13th, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter Robin Greenwood. Survived by wife, Barbara; children, Susan (David) Ahlquist, Ruth (Witt) Fram, Marla (Mark) Collins, along with many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Funeral service MONDAY April 15th at HODROFF-EPSTEIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 617 So. Snelling, St. Paul (for time of service call funeral home 651 698-8311) Full notice to follow. www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now