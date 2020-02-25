Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred MAURER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred V. MAURER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred V. MAURER Obituary
Age 83, of Woodbury Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother Passed away peacefully February 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly and brother, David. Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lou; daughter, Robin Amiot; Grandson, Chris Amiot; Step-grand children, Nicole Robinson, Stephanie (Andre) Robinson, Gabbi (Jacob) Carvalho; sister, Pam Tschida and nieces, Kim (Fred) Tschida Petters and Julia (Mike) Grogan. A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held SATURDAY, February 29, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 2:00 PM at WULFF WOODBURY FUNERAL HOME, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Private Inurnment, Union Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -