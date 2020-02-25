|
|
Age 83, of Woodbury Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother Passed away peacefully February 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly and brother, David. Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lou; daughter, Robin Amiot; Grandson, Chris Amiot; Step-grand children, Nicole Robinson, Stephanie (Andre) Robinson, Gabbi (Jacob) Carvalho; sister, Pam Tschida and nieces, Kim (Fred) Tschida Petters and Julia (Mike) Grogan. A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held SATURDAY, February 29, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 2:00 PM at WULFF WOODBURY FUNERAL HOME, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Private Inurnment, Union Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020