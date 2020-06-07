Freda KONOP
Age 72, of Ocala FL Formerly of Hugo, MN Passed on May 31, 2020. Preceded in death by parents; and brother, John. Survived by husband, Tom; daughter, Jen; grandchildren, DJ, Camy and Alex; and many other family and friends. Visitation from 12-4 PM Saturday, June 13 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St @ Cty Rd B. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
