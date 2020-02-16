|
Age 85 of Saint Paul, Minnesota. Passed away on February 13, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Joyce; special companion, Carol Gray; and siblings, Meredith "Guy" Kelley and LeAnn LaCourse. Survived by children, Craig (Laurie), Melissa (Daniel) Potter, and Christopher; 3 grandkids & 6 great-grandkids; brother, Gene (Barbara) Kelley; special friend, John Randall; and many nieces, nephews & loved ones. Fred graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked his entire career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where he started as an intern and retired at the age of 55. After retirement he worked for the Red Cross and was an active volunteer at St. Patrick's Church. Fred always enjoyed a good cup of coffee & loved spending time with family & friends. He was a kind and gentle man with a big heart who will be sorely missed. Visitation 5-7pm on Friday, Feb. 21 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial is 11am on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Church of St. Patrick, 1095 Desoto St., St. Paul, with a Visitation at church 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020