Died peacefully on March 30, 2020 at age 84 at Regent Senior Living Community in Burnsville MN. Preceded in death by parents Anne and George, her beloved husband Gregory and son-in-law Walter. Survived by daughters Tina and Erica, her sister Gina (Nick) well as Greg's children Sheila (David), Kevin (Jane), Brian (Geraldine), Shannon and Michael. Generous and loving grand mother to Danny, Nicky, Sammy, Jennette, Jessica, Emma, Dillon, Luca, Ian, Pook and Brendan. She will be greatly missed by all. Born in Barrow-in-Furness UK, she lived most of her very vibrant life in Venezuela where she was Human Resources Director at Monaca. She traveled extensively and was uncommonly generous with her time and spirit as well as her vast repertoire of jokes. She loved a good chat and delighted in sharing special moments with friends and family (especially over a cup of coffee and a treat). She was ever the manager, active, friendly and always looking to help. A special thanks to everyone at Regent for their love and wonderful care. Freddie will be laid to rest beside her husband Greg at Resurrection Cemetery. In remembrance of Freddie donations can made to The Organization for Autism Research or the ALS Association. "If I should die, think only this of me: That there's some corner of a foreign field that is forever England." Rupert Brooke.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2020