It is with great sadness that the family of Fredrick Davis Huebner announces his passing on November 23, 2019 at his home in Santa Fe, NM, at the age of 63 years. Fred will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Katherine, his sisters, Joanne (Peter) McCree and Debra (Robert) Meath, his niece and nephews, former spouse, Christine Skemp, cousins and many friends. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Darell, and his mother, Betty. Born in Harvey, IL, on December 31, 1955, Fred grew up in Park Forest, IL, and then in White Bear Lake, MN. He graduated from Macalester College, St. Paul, MN in 1978, and then from law school at the University of Washington School in 1982, where Fred was Editor of the law review. Fred became a partner at Helsell, Fetterman, Martin, Todd & Hokanson in Seattle, and practiced there, primarily as a securities attorney for many years. He joined Cable, Langenbach, Kinerk and Bauer, LLP, in 1996 as special counsel, where he litigated cases involving investments, securities, trusts, and trade secrets. In 2008, he established an Arbitration and Mediation practice which he continued until his death. He was a member of the American Bar Association, King County Bar Association, and Washington Lawyers for the Arts. In 2018, Fred moved from Seattle to Santa Fe, NM to enjoy the sunshine, the outdoors, and the arts. Fred was also a published author of six novels with a political or legal slant. His third novel, Judgment by Fire, published in 1989 by Fawcett, was a nominated for the Edgar Award by the Mystery Writers of America. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-4pm at the Seattle Public Library, 1000 4th Avenue, Seattle. Memorial donations can be made to The Bureau of Fearless Ideas which supports the development of young writers. Donations can be sent In Memory of Fred Huebner to BFI, PO Box 30764, Seattle, WA 98133.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 31, 2019