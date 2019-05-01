|
Age 55, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 He was born July 8, 1963 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Harold Frederick and Lura Janet (nee Williams) Cone. Rick is survived by his cherished daughter, Grace; sisters, Vicki and Cindy (Kerri Redus) Cone, Pat (Robbin) Hill, and Terri (David) Yarrow; former wife and friend, Maria Theresa Cone; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Christopherson; brother-in-law Bobby Christopherson; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Late Mike) Milbrath and Karen (Brian) Ewertz; nieces, Allia, Brianna, Kate, Abby, Shelby, and Sara; and nephews, Sam, Chris, Jason, and Jon. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lori; father-in-law, Bob Christopherson; and brother-in-law, Paul Christopherson. Rick loved cooking, but music, and especially his daughter Grace, were his life. His kindness and humor will be missed, and he will be forever loved and treasured. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 11 AM-1PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Avenue, South St. Paul, followed by a Celebration of Rick's Life at 1PM. A Luncheon will be served in the Funeral Home immediately following. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2019