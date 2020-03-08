|
|
Age 85, of Shoreview Passed away on March 2, 2020. Preceded in death by a granddaughter and his parents. Survived by his fiancee; ex-wife; 4 daughters and sons-in-law; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 6 sisters. Fred was born to Frank and Sylvia Bielke on November 30, 1934. He attended Ascension Catholic School in Minneapolis where he excelled at sports. After school, Fred entered the Marines and served in the Korean War. Fred worked as a heavy equipment operator for Northern States Power for nearly 35 years. Later in life, Fred found his passion as a ballroom dance instructor. He was proud of his students and his contribution to the dance community. The family of Fred wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Celia, Dr. Dowart, Dr. Browning, Lexie, Kelly and the rest of the medical staff that supported him. Visitation 3:00-6:00 PM Thursday, March 12 with 4:30 PM Prayer Service at Washburn- McReavy, Edina Chapel at West 50th St. & Hwy 100. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Twin City Honor Flights or the . www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020