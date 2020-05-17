Beloved and Devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather Of Shoreview, died in his home May 14, 2020 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by his parents, Pete & Fern Foxley, and brother, James Foxley. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Audrey; children, Fred Foxley Jr., Colleen Foxley, William Foxley, Susan (Ernie) Peake, and Jennifer Foxley-Michalek (Nick Michalek); grandchildren, Curtis, Christina, Joseph, Callyn, Mack, Madeleine & Meghan. Fred was a dedicated employee of Northern States Power Company for 38 years after serving two years in the United States Marine Corps. He was a wonderful storyteller and loved engaging with everyone he met. His family was his proudest accomplishment and he was happiest when he was helping his children, grandchildren, many friends, neighbors and anyone who needed it. Fred lived his Marine Corps motto "Semper Fidelis - Always Faithful" and lived by his words "Just show up smiling." He loved talking, reading about current events, golfing, road trips, and every type of home project. We all benefited from the love he showed us and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of life to be held at later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390