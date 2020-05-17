Frederick M. FOXLEY Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved and Devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather Of Shoreview, died in his home May 14, 2020 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by his parents, Pete & Fern Foxley, and brother, James Foxley. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Audrey; children, Fred Foxley Jr., Colleen Foxley, William Foxley, Susan (Ernie) Peake, and Jennifer Foxley-Michalek (Nick Michalek); grandchildren, Curtis, Christina, Joseph, Callyn, Mack, Madeleine & Meghan. Fred was a dedicated employee of Northern States Power Company for 38 years after serving two years in the United States Marine Corps. He was a wonderful storyteller and loved engaging with everyone he met. His family was his proudest accomplishment and he was happiest when he was helping his children, grandchildren, many friends, neighbors and anyone who needed it. Fred lived his Marine Corps motto "Semper Fidelis - Always Faithful" and lived by his words "Just show up smiling." He loved talking, reading about current events, golfing, road trips, and every type of home project. We all benefited from the love he showed us and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of life to be held at later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved