Age 101, of Roseville Passed away November 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Grace and brother Norman. Survived by sons, Frederick Jr. (Eileen), Norm (Gloria), John ( Joette); 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. World war 2 Navy SeaBee Veteran, lifetime member of St. John's Luthern Church N E Mpls., and lifetime member of Y's Men International. Funeral service Monday, November 18 11am, with visitation 1 hour prior to service all at: www.washburn-mcreavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave NE Mpls
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019