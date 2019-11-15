Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Age 101, of Roseville Passed away November 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Grace and brother Norman. Survived by sons, Frederick Jr. (Eileen), Norm (Gloria), John ( Joette); 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. World war 2 Navy SeaBee Veteran, lifetime member of St. John's Luthern Church N E Mpls., and lifetime member of Y's Men International. Funeral service Monday, November 18 11am, with visitation 1 hour prior to service all at: www.washburn-mcreavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave NE Mpls
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
