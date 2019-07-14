|
|
Age 91 Passed away on July 10th, 2019 Preceded in death by his sister Charlotte. Survived by sister Judith, wife Donna, and children Frederick, Brenda, Barbara and Beverly. Also survived by 7 grandchildren Teresa, Frederick, Charlie, Christopher, Nicole, Melissa and Daniel as well as 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Frederick was an army veteran, physics teacher and high school Principal with Saint Paul Public Schools for 34 years, and lifelong learner with three college degrees. He was a busy man who loved gardening, golf, fishing, knitting and other activities. Most of all he was a loving parent and husband who was admired, loved and respected by his family. Visitation Friday, July 19 at 10 am followed by a service at 11am at Kessler and Maguire, 640 West 7th Street, Saint Paul, MN. 651-224-2341. Memorials should be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019