Age 87, of Burnsville, MN Fritz's journey ended on April 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz H. and Myrtle Rohkohl. Fritz is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arlene; daughter, Jody (Ernie) Companion; sons, Jay (Lynne) Rohkohl and Jeff (Brenda) Rohkohl; grandchildren, Tony & Courtney Companion and Emily, Jack & Andrew Rohkohl; brother, Rick (Pat) Rohkohl; 6 nephews, and many friends and extended family members. Fritz was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 6, 1931. He went to Washburn H.S., and graduated from the University of MN school of Architecture. He was a member of the University of MN Golf Team, and represented them in the NCAA Golf Tournament in Colorado Springs. His nickname was "Dr. Draino" because he was such a good putter. He married his wife, Arlene, in 1957. Fritz worked his entire career of 39 years at BWBR Architects where he was president for the last 15 years. He was a member at Mendakota Country Club for 64 years. He retired in 1993, and spent the next 25 years golfing, fishing, hunting, woodworking and traveling. Fritz will be dearly missed by all his family and many great friends. Special thanks to Fritz's caregiving "angel" Juliah, and the nurses from Allina Hospice for the care they gave him over the past two months. A Celebration of Fritz's Life will be held at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Dr., Mendota Heights, MN on Wednesday, May 8th from 4:30-8:00 pm. There will be a short program honoring Fritz at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to , Shriners Healthcare for Children - Twin Cities, or .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019