1/
G. Ray GILMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, of Hudson, formerly Cottage Grove Passed Away July 1, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Gilman; brother, Bob; sisters, Betty Jane and Margaret "Peg". Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeannine; son, Ray (Patti); grandchildren, Jesse (Carrie) and Brian (Kate); great grandchildren, Liam and Lily, and Anissya; brother, Michael (Mary Lou) Gilman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00 AM at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 8694 80th Street S. in Cottage Grove. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in St. Paul Park. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved