Age 85, of Hudson, formerly Cottage Grove Passed Away July 1, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Gilman; brother, Bob; sisters, Betty Jane and Margaret "Peg". Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeannine; son, Ray (Patti); grandchildren, Jesse (Carrie) and Brian (Kate); great grandchildren, Liam and Lily, and Anissya; brother, Michael (Mary Lou) Gilman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00 AM at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 8694 80th Street S. in Cottage Grove. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in St. Paul Park. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com