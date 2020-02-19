Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999

G. Rollie NESHEIM

G. Rollie NESHEIM Obituary
Age 85, of New Brighton Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 14, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Nels and Sarah; siblings, Marian, Norwin, Eleanor, Lois and Donald. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Kathy; children, Pamela (Matthew) Pilsner, Mark (Sally); grandchildren, Kahtya, Naomi, Oliver, Maren, Cleo. Rollie was a proud veteran of the United States Army. After his service he returned home to further his career in education. He was a history teacher, and coached football and track at both St. Anthony Village and Mounds View High Schools. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Memorial service to be held Friday, February 21st at 11AM with visitation one hour prior at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020
