G. William "Bill" JUERGENS
1924 - 2020
Beloved Husband, Father Grandpa, Brother & Uncle Born December 16, 1924 in Rome, NY and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family October 27, 2020. Survived by wife of 63 years, Jean; son Bill (Candy); grandchildren Will & Annie; sister Lucille Throop; a nephew and nieces. Bill was a proud WWII Navy veteran; graduate of Amherst College, Amherst, MA; had a 47 year career in sales and marketing; avid golfer and active volunteer. Private family Mass at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, White Bear Lake and burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Church.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
