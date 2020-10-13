1/1
Gabriel Leo ROBINSON
Age 19 of Apple Valley Entered rest on October 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his grandma, Terry; great-grandma, Jackie; and great-grandpa, Hilary Leo. Survived by his parents, Robert Robinson (Cassie) and Alia Dawodu (Marcel); siblings, Desiree (John), Morgan, Remi, Ry, Ally, Sarah and Michael; Grandma Paula; Grandpa George; Grandpa Gary & Grandma T.; Auntie Aame; Shola; many other relatives and friends. Gabriel was a positive and free spirit. He was very interested in traveling and exploring the world. Gabriel loved his motorbike that he got from his dad and Grandpa Gary, collecting cards and enjoyed working on his car. One of his dreams was to restore old cars. Gabriel was interested in the sciences and was a very dedicated student. He loved cats, especially Bo and KC, and all other animals. A private family service will be held at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary in Apple Valley. Interment Lebanon Cemetery. You are very truly and painfully missed by all of us that were touched by your presence. We love you, our angel Gabriel. Until we meet again. Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 432-2331
