Age 79 of Taylors Falls, MN on May 9, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Glendon; grandson Tyler VonDeLinde; daughter-in-law Deborah Peterson. Survived by children Leslie Peterson, Cindy (Rob) Renstrom, Franklin (Becky) Peterson, Suzanne Peterson, & John Peterson; grandchildren Jessica Olson, Carl Peterson, Abby Peterson, & Christopher Perkins; great grandchildren Glen and Lincoln; brothers Thomas (Mary) Lindberg, James Lindberg, and Rolland "Rocky" Lindberg; sister Dana (Tillman) Opsal; and many other relatives & friends. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Taylors Falls. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment South Green Lake Cemetery, Chisago City. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019