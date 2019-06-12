Home

Age 55, of Anoka Passed on June 7, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Martin & Margaret Piepenbrink; and sister, Sharon. Survived by sons, Norm III, Chris (Becca), Fred; grandchildren, Norm IV, William, Lilly; former husband, Norm Jr.; siblings, Victor, Joyce, Suzanne, Theresa; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, June 15th at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16180 Round Lake Blvd NW, Andover. Visitation 2 hours prior to the service at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 18th at 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on June 12, 2019
