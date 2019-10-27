Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Gail KNUTSON
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O’Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home
575 S. Snelling Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
324 S. Prior at Stanford Ave
St. Paul, MN
Gail M. (Beltz) KNUTSON


1958 - 2019
Gail M. (Beltz) KNUTSON Obituary
Loving Mother and Grandmother Age 60 of St. Paul. Born on December 27, 1958 and passed peacefully on October 23, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Theresa Beltz. Survived by sons, Brian (Erin) and Andrew; grandsons, Graham and Finn; brothers, Bob, Bill (Kathy) and Jerry. Also survived by other beloved family and friends, as well as her protector, Zena. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, (324 S. Prior at Stanford Ave., St. Paul). Visitation Tuesday 4-7 PM Tuesday at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home (575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul) 651-698-0796. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
