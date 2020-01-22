Home

Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
5801 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 861-6088
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Presbyterian Church
6901 Normandale Road
Edina, MN

Gail P. HAMPSON

Gail P. HAMPSON Obituary
Age 81 of Edina Died peacefully and went to her Heavenly Home to be with Jesus, her Savior and Lord on January 14, 2020. Survived by loving husband of 61 years, Ted; sons, Gordie (Julie), Scott (Julie), Greg (Kathryn); grandchildren, Ryan, Christopher, Laura, Kelsey, Kyle, Hailey, Tucker; sister, Lynn Short; nephew, Chris Short. Funeral service Monday January 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Road, Edina. Reception to Follow service. Memorials preferred to Hockey Ministries International. (https://www.hockeyministries.org/) www.GILLBROTHERS.com MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612 861 6088
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
