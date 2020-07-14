Born 6/13/45, Age 75 Of Hudson WI, formerly St. Paul MN Our beautiful, smart, funny, loving and wonderful wife, mother, granny, and friend passed from this life on July 12, 2020. While she left us behind, we rejoice that she is reunited with her parents Edward and Alberta, her Auntie Ann, son-in-law Dennis and Lucy, her beloved retriever. Gail was a proud Bohunk from West 7th Street. She attended St. Stanislaus and St. Francis grade schools, and graduated from St. Agnes HS, where she met her husband Jim, the love of her life. After raising their two children, Marie and Jimmy, Gail went back to school, earning her BA in Language Arts and Education from St. Catherine University. She taught Language Arts classes at Forest Lake HS for 20 years, receiving accolades from her students, who voted her their commencement speaker in 2007. After retiring, she appeared in stage productions at The Phipps Theater in Hudson. She was a dedicated literacy and group home volunteer. Gail loved people and they loved her back. She and Jim were married for 54 years, renewing their vows at their 50th anniversary celebration in 2015. She was a patient and fearless advocate for her special needs son, Jimmy, a loving mother to her daughter Marie, and a proud grandma to her "babes," Vanessa and Zach. Gail drew people to her; once you were counted as a friend, you were a friend forever. She loved eating out, going to movies and plays, reading, and enjoying time at the lake. No matter the situation, she found humor in the ironies of life. She is survived by her loving husband Jim, children Marie and Jimmy, grand children Vanessa and Zach, siblings Joanne, Claudette, Donald, and Rodney, many dear friends and loving nieces and nephews. Till we meet again. Private family Mass Kessler Maguire Funeral Home and Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Pacer Foundation, pacer.org
or the Kaposia Center, kaposia.com
. Both organiza-tions serve children and adults with special needs, which are near and dear to Gail's heart.