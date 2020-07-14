1/1
Gail P. (Pazdernik) LAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born 6/13/45, Age 75 Of Hudson WI, formerly St. Paul MN Our beautiful, smart, funny, loving and wonderful wife, mother, granny, and friend passed from this life on July 12, 2020. While she left us behind, we rejoice that she is reunited with her parents Edward and Alberta, her Auntie Ann, son-in-law Dennis and Lucy, her beloved retriever. Gail was a proud Bohunk from West 7th Street. She attended St. Stanislaus and St. Francis grade schools, and graduated from St. Agnes HS, where she met her husband Jim, the love of her life. After raising their two children, Marie and Jimmy, Gail went back to school, earning her BA in Language Arts and Education from St. Catherine University. She taught Language Arts classes at Forest Lake HS for 20 years, receiving accolades from her students, who voted her their commencement speaker in 2007. After retiring, she appeared in stage productions at The Phipps Theater in Hudson. She was a dedicated literacy and group home volunteer. Gail loved people and they loved her back. She and Jim were married for 54 years, renewing their vows at their 50th anniversary celebration in 2015. She was a patient and fearless advocate for her special needs son, Jimmy, a loving mother to her daughter Marie, and a proud grandma to her "babes," Vanessa and Zach. Gail drew people to her; once you were counted as a friend, you were a friend forever. She loved eating out, going to movies and plays, reading, and enjoying time at the lake. No matter the situation, she found humor in the ironies of life. She is survived by her loving husband Jim, children Marie and Jimmy, grand children Vanessa and Zach, siblings Joanne, Claudette, Donald, and Rodney, many dear friends and loving nieces and nephews. Till we meet again. Private family Mass Kessler Maguire Funeral Home and Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Pacer Foundation, pacer.org or the Kaposia Center, kaposia.com. Both organiza-tions serve children and adults with special needs, which are near and dear to Gail's heart.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved