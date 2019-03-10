|
|
Age 72 of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 in Alpharetta, GA. She was born on January 30, 1947 in St. Paul, MN to Lee and Marge DuFresne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Sergot and father, Lee DuFresne. She is survived by her sons, Brent Sergot (Joanna) of Delray Beach, FL and Blake (Lauren) Sergot of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Sydney, Griffin, Beck and Thatcher Sergot; mother, Marge DuFresne of Maplewood, MN; siblings, Bob (Diane) DuFresne of Hugo, MN, Patti (Pat) Conway of Little Canada, MN, Doug (Yvette) DuFresne of Punta Gorda, FL., Mary Ellen (Jim) Weber of Yarrow Point, WA; sister-in-law, Celine Syfko of Oakdale, MN; brothers-in-law, Bill (Diane) Sergot of Grand Rapids, MN, Paul (Janet) Sergot of Turtle Lake, WI., along with numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Marge and Lee DuFresne Education Fund c/o Hill-Murray School, 2652 Larpenteur Ave. East, Maplewood, MN. 55109. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Stillwater, MN with visitation one hour beforehand.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019