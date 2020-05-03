Avid Tennis Player Dancer Born April 14, 1939 in Mankato, MN to Earl and Barbara Hofmaster, Gail passed away on April 23, 2020 at home in North Oaks, MN with her family by her side. Following graduation from Mankato High School, she attended Macalester College earning a BS in Elementary Education in 1961. She married Kyler Nelson on June 10 of that year and moved with him to Lafayette, IN where she began her teaching career. They moved to Salt Lake City, UT a year later where Gail continued teaching. She suspended her teaching career in 1964 and became a full time dedicated mother to three children. She and her family moved to Rochester, NY in 1969. When her children were well established in school, Gail continued her education at Nazareth College of Rochester receiving a MS in Education with a concentration in Learning Disabilities in 1980. Relocating to Minnesota in that year, she resumed teaching in schools across the Twin Cities area. During the next 24 years she was a classroom teacher, special education teacher, learning disabilities tutor, and a part-time faculty member of the College of St. Catherine supervising student teachers. She retired from the Minneapolis Public Schools in 2004 and decided to pursue her artistic interests by creating purses, totes, and mittens which were entered in juried art shows. Gail was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary (Ruth). She is survived by her husband; children Kyle (Dawn), Bryn (Jonathan Yahn) and Erik (Melissa); and by her grandchildren Madeline, Callie, Claire, Abbie, Lily, Gwen, Collin, Sam & Allyson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If a gift in Gail's memory is desired, please direct it to the White Bear Center for the Arts, 4971 Long Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110.









