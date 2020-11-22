Age 72 - Went to meet her Lord on November 16, 2020, while at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice & Eunice Valine, and is survived by her brother, Gary, and his longtime friend, Carol Renner. Gail was a loving daughter & sister. Gail was a retired flight attendant for Northwest/Delta. She was devoted to her flight attendant & high school pals, as well as her loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her dear friends in Crosslake, MN. The countless dogs she cared for were fortunate to have her look after them. Gail was an extraordinarily generous, fun-loving person who loved playing games with friends & family around the country. Traveling internationally was another highlight of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts preferred to Heartland Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.), 15494 Dellwood Drive, Brainerd, MN 56401, or to a charity of your choice
.