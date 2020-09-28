Received into Heaven on September 25, 2020, age 75. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Marjorie Dickey. Survived by husband of 56 years, Thomas; children, Kimberly (Joel) Ofsthun and T.J. (Nichole); grandchildren, Justin (Alyssa) Ofsthun, Victoria Ofsthun, Joshua Panek, Zachary Panek, and Sydney Panek; sister, Randee Dickey (Ken Hunt). Celebration of Life Friday, October 2, 12:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Service livestreamed and available afterwards as well at www.bradshaw funeral.com
. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mary's Cemetery, Afton. Special thanks to the staff of the Infusion Center at Lakeview Hospital and especially Dr. Balkrishna Jahagirdar. 651-439-5511