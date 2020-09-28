1/1
Gale Ann PANEK
Received into Heaven on September 25, 2020, age 75. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Marjorie Dickey. Survived by husband of 56 years, Thomas; children, Kimberly (Joel) Ofsthun and T.J. (Nichole); grandchildren, Justin (Alyssa) Ofsthun, Victoria Ofsthun, Joshua Panek, Zachary Panek, and Sydney Panek; sister, Randee Dickey (Ken Hunt). Celebration of Life Friday, October 2, 12:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Service livestreamed and available afterwards as well at www.bradshaw funeral.com. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mary's Cemetery, Afton. Special thanks to the staff of the Infusion Center at Lakeview Hospital and especially Dr. Balkrishna Jahagirdar. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 28, 2020.
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
