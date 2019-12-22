|
|
Age 75 Passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Bayard and Jessie, brother Jay, and nephew Jacob. Survived by wife of 44 years, Kathy; son Brent and daughter Brenda; brothers, Bruce (Joanne); Dean (Lori) and Keith (Sandy); and a host of nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives and friends. He was a proud and dedicated former owner/partner of Wilson Lines Trucking. He loved spending time at the shop up until his health would not allow him the strength to continue. He was a grateful recipient of a lung transplant on January 17, 2013, which gave him almost seven more years and a life that he fully embraced. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10 AM and Service 11 AM, Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, Minnesota, 651-789-0404. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019