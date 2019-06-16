Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson - White Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Amery
222 Harriman Avenue North
Amery, WI 54001
(715) 268-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Gale KRAUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale Raymond KRAUSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gale Raymond KRAUSE Obituary
Age 93, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, formerly of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Golden Age Manor in Amery. Gale was born on November 18, 1925 in Duluth, Minnesota. During high school he enlisted in the United States Army for World War II and then in the United States Air Force for Korea. He was later honorably discharged. Gale was an avid reader, photographer, history buff and an amateur beer brewer although his first attempts were on the chunky side. Gale is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Lynn) of Balsam Lake and a brother, Jerry of St. Cloud as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther; a son, Doug Caya; a daughter, Katie; a sister, Sally and a brother Gary. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Union Cemetery (Hwy 96 & 61) in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. The family wishes to thank the staff at Golden Age Manor in Amery for the wonderful care in his finals years and his final days. www.williamsonwhite.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now