Age 93, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, formerly of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Golden Age Manor in Amery. Gale was born on November 18, 1925 in Duluth, Minnesota. During high school he enlisted in the United States Army for World War II and then in the United States Air Force for Korea. He was later honorably discharged. Gale was an avid reader, photographer, history buff and an amateur beer brewer although his first attempts were on the chunky side. Gale is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Lynn) of Balsam Lake and a brother, Jerry of St. Cloud as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther; a son, Doug Caya; a daughter, Katie; a sister, Sally and a brother Gary. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Union Cemetery (Hwy 96 & 61) in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. The family wishes to thank the staff at Golden Age Manor in Amery for the wonderful care in his finals years and his final days. www.williamsonwhite.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019