Age 75, of Woodbury Pastor Galen Call went to be with his Lord on July 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He is reunited with his mother, father, stepfather and sister. He will be missed by Jeannette, his beloved wife of 49 years; his four children and their spouses and his 14 grandchildren. Born in Kansas on April 24, 1945, Galen spent his life being a minister of God and a proclaimer of the Gospel. Funeral services were held at Grace Church Roseville on Saturday, August 1. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulfWoodburyFuneralHome.com