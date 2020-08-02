1/
Pastor Galen C. CALL
Age 75, of Woodbury Pastor Galen Call went to be with his Lord on July 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He is reunited with his mother, father, stepfather and sister. He will be missed by Jeannette, his beloved wife of 49 years; his four children and their spouses and his 14 grandchildren. Born in Kansas on April 24, 1945, Galen spent his life being a minister of God and a proclaimer of the Gospel. Funeral services were held at Grace Church Roseville on Saturday, August 1. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulfWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
