8/1/1934 - 3/20/2020 Galen was born of humble beginnings to Annette and Alfred Oppegard near Lanesboro MN. The family lived in a farmhouse with no electricity or running water and Galen's education began in a one room schoolhouse. The family eventually moved to West St. Paul where Galen continued his education at Humboldt High School. He received a degree in Engineering from U of M and went on to become a rocket specialist and an expert in cryogenics. Throughout his career Galen worked for Boeing, Lockheed, and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Galen married Joan McAfee in 1957 and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage before her passing in 2007. They had eight children: Patricia Dueber, Peter Oppegard, Peggy Thomas, Pamela Carter, Pierrette Mathes, Paulette Foley, Paul Oppegard and Preston Oppegard. There was also fun to be had spending time with his sons-in-law: Peter Dueber, Mike Thomas, Bill Foley and daughter-in-law JJ Oppegard. Following Joan's death, Galen set out to attend every possible event of his 30 grandchildren and great grandchild Ella, even if it meant traveling the world. He will be missed by many and will forever be remembered for his kind gentle spirit. He is survived by his brothers Jim Oppegard and Paul (Ann) Oppegard. Predeceased by Allen Oppegard. A private funeral Mass and burial was held in Knoxville, TN with a celebration of life planned for a later date. In honor of Galen, donations may be made online to Galen's favorite charity preparethewayministry.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020