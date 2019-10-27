Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
GARCIA Maria Teresa MENDIZABAL


1935 - 2019
Age 84 of Oakdale Died on October 23, 2019 Born on September 13, 1935 in Mexico City. She was an only child but her mother, Josefina Roa Robert de Mendizabal, had 19 brothers and sisters and 13 first cousins. Moved to Chicago in 1965 when she married. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Tony; son, Joe (Sylvia); daughter, Elda (Brian) Bloemendal; grandchil-dren, Alex and Maria; and many first and second cousins. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (October 31, 2019) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15TH St. N., Oakdale with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Transfiguration Catholic Church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
