Age 101, of St. Paul, Minnesota Our Precious Mom, Grandma, and Great- Grandma Passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. Born on January 21, 1918 in Rockford, Minnesota. Preceded in death by husband, Byron Link; her parents, Walter and Mary Hohl; sisters, Florence Hohl, Charlotte Oman, Helen Spratt, Betty Oliver, Lula Leider, and Lyla Rasmussen; and brother, Walter Hohl. Survived by her loving daughters, Jan (Mike) Johnson and Sandy (Butch) Heidenreich; grandchildren and great-grand children, Rick (Chris) Willenbring; Mark Willenbring and Kayla and Lauren; Scott (Gail) Willenbring and Caitlin; Christopher (Jill) Amherst and Zane Pratt; Chad (Darcy) Johnson and Addison; Kevin (Heather) Heidenreich and Taylor, Rylee, Vance, and Alayna Lund; sister-in-law, June Simpson of Paynesville; and brother-in-law, Dale Schlagheck of St. Cloud; and many special nieces and nephews. Visitation 4-7 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, Minnesota, 55071. Funeral Service 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Newport United Methodist Church, 1596 11th Ave., Newport, Minnesota, 55055. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Anthony Blvd., Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorials preferred. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019