Garry L. KINNEY
Passed away May 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his parents Verlon and Bernadette Kinney; and his wife Mary Kinney. Survived by his daughter Debra (Michael) Schneider; sister Suzanne Travers; grandchildren Adam (Terra) Schneider and Jacob (Jenny) Schneider; great grandchildren Alana, Samantha and James. Garry was a veteran. He was a simple and humble man who loved his family, his friends, and was an avid outdoorsman. He always had a smile, and would give a helping hand wherever needed. He will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
