On Tuesday May 26th 2020 Passed away at the age of 82 in his home. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Margaret Sayre and brother, Loren Sayre. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Harriet Sayre, his brother Roger Sayre (Ron), daughters Wendy Weberg (Rob), Patricia Krier and Randy Sayre. Garry was a very proud grandpa to his 5 grandchildren; Kelsey, Jake, Kaila, Chris, and Luke. He will be missed by all of us very much and gave us so many great memories to help ease the pain and carry us on and through the rest of our journey without him. A small family gathering will be held Saturday June 20, 2020. God Bless. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
