Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Gary A. ARBUCKLE
Age 68 Of Maplewood Entered his heavenly home on January 6, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Jack & Charlene Arbuckle and nephew, Luke Arbuckle. Survived by daughter, Barb (Scott) Sammons and her mother, Mariann Arbuckle Stangeland; brothers, Tom (Gwen), Jon, David, and Paul (Meredith); granddaughters, Claire and Ava Sammons and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His artistic, kind and funny mind is now restored and the brokenness of this world has not won. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held Monday, January 20th at 11:00AM with visitation beginning at 10:00AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Gary invites us to his party to share stories, good memories and have a nice meal. Interment Cottage Grove Cemetery in the spring. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
