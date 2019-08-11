Home

Age 77 Of Maplewood Survived by wife of 57 years, Erika; children Linda (Rich) Reber, Lisa (Paul Preblich) Jirele; grandchildren Zach, Marie, Nick, Neil (Camila), Grace; great grandson Graysen; brother Mike (Gloria). Graduate of Cretin High School & the University of MN. Retired 40 year employee of 3M. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (8/13) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Pillars. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
