|
|
Age 85 of Oakdale Died peacefully surrounded by family at The Homestead of Maplewood on August 16th. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Violet. Survived by devoted wife of 62 years Shirley; four children Nanette (Mark) Schwietz, Bryon (Rene), Lisa Leone, and Jeff; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Sadie, Mary Lou, and Dorothy; many nieces and nephews. Gary worked at the Post Office for many years. A week after retiring he rode his bike with 8 others raising money for MS from International Falls, MN to New Orleans, LA (MS 2000). He continued to work at the Wayside Rest on 94 and trimming trees for the next 12 years. Then decided to walk the Appalachian Trail after the family celebrated his 80th birthday. Celebration of Life Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 at North Presbyterian Church 2675 MN-36 North St Paul at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019