Age 68 of Burnsville Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on November 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne; also survived by three children and six beloved grand children; also by two siblings and other loving relatives and many friends. A memorial service will take place at 11am Friday, June 25, 2021 at WHITE Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Ave.) Burnsville. Memorial visitation one hour prior to service. whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.