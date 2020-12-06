1/1
Gary A. STRANDBERG
Age 68 of Burnsville Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on November 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne; also survived by three children and six beloved grand children; also by two siblings and other loving relatives and many friends. A memorial service will take place at 11am Friday, June 25, 2021 at WHITE Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Ave.) Burnsville. Memorial visitation one hour prior to service. whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home
JUN
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
White Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
