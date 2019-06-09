|
|
Preceded in death by parents Delbert and Blanche Rooney and wife Mary Lou. Gary was born in Glenwood, MN on October 25, 1938. Anyone who knew Gary would not be shocked to find out he was voted "Best Mixer" of his high school class. After graduation in 1956, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego and Japan. Following his honorable discharge in 1960, Gary headed to the University of Minnesota. Gary and Mary Lou Squires were married on February 24, 1968 and resided in Minneapolis and Edina for many years. Gary enjoyed a long career with Knowlan's Grocery and was a faithful booster for women's athletics at the U of M and Michigan State. He was an avid reader, golfer, entertainer and an equally avid lover of his faithful Bombay and Tonic with lime. For the past few years, Gary has had a 2nd home in Diamondhead, MS where he had family and friends from Glenwood. He also found a new love with Carol Lilley. Gary and Carol enjoyed spending time with friends at the Diamondhead Country Club, particularly Sunday brunch. They were especially involved in Mardi Gras activities and served as Equerry to King and Lady-in-Waiting to Queen for the 2017 Krewe. Unfortunately, a diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma cut their time short. Carol was by his side when Gary found his eternal life. In addition to Carol, Gary is survived by his brothers Dick (Bev), Darrell, Paul (Annette) and Phil (Theresa) and his sister Jeanne Kuisle. Also, many nieces, nephews and countless friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 11, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the St. Paul Pool & Yacht Club in Lilydale, MN. Family and friends are welcome. Memorials preferred to the University of Minnesota Foundation for Women's Athletics or . Burial will be at the Glenwood Catholic Cemetery on June 18 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019