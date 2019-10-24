|
|
Age 81, of Bloomington Passed away on October 20, 2019 after being diagnosed in January with cancer. He grew up on Lower Payne Avenue on St. Paul's East Side. Gary's integrity, faith in Christ, leadership, and example are his legacy, and will endure in all those who knew and love him. He is survived by his wife Faye, his daughter Rachel (Bill Springer), his grandchildren Griffin and Eve, his sister Mary Rae (Dick) Brubacher, his brother Charlie (Kay) Burke, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gary's life will be held Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 am at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Road, Edina. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, from 4-7 pm at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, 5000 West 50th Street, Edina. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hospitality House Youth Development or Christ Presbyterian Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 24, 2019