Of Etowah, NC, formerly Maplewood, MN Died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with dementia. Gary was born on August 10, 1947 in Muskegon, Michigan to the late Jack A. and Aleta M. Pellegrom. He leaves behind Pam, his loving wife of 50 years, two sons, Chadd Pellegrom and girlfriend Melanie McGee of Canton, GA, Aaron Pellegrom (Laura), of Crestwood, KY and two grand children, Haley and Jackson, who called him Papa; two sisters, Anita Pellegrom and Jackie Prause (Bob) both of MI and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary attended Western Michigan University and earned a degree in petroleum distribution. He and Pam married in 1970. For 38 years, Gary enjoyed employment opportunities in the heavy-duty trucking industry, the majority spent with Nalco Chemical Company/The Penray Companies, and Horton, Inc. Gary traveled extensively for work. His customer base included original equipment manufacturers, product distributors, and end-users. Throughout his career, Gary was highly regarded and respected as a sales trainer, teacher and coach. He did an excellent job getting to know his customers, their needs, and helping them achieve their goals. Gary was involved in several industry organizations. He received several awards during his career. One as a member of TMC, Technology and Maintenance Council, of the American Trucking Association, where he received the Recognized Associate award after years serving as a Meeting Mechanic and Sergeant at Arms. Raising a family in Atlanta was a wonderful experience, as we connected with many other "transplant" fam- ilies through involvement in church, and its activities and organizations. Even through his work required traveling, Gary would try to be home for the boy's activities and other major events. He was involved as time allowed, whether coaching, or cheering from the stands. He was a proud dad, always encouraging and supportive. In 1999, he and Pam moved back to Minnesota, where they enjoyed the camaraderie of great neighbors, the proximity of family, rekindling old friendships and making new ones. And re-adjusting to the colder weather! We became involved in church and its activities and organizations. Gary met new golfing buddies. We loved exploring our state and participating in local events, like the Winter Carnival. Pam loved being back in the snow, but after years of shoveling, Gary not so much! In 2009, Gary was diagnosed with dementia, and in 2010, they relocated to the mountains outside Asheville, NC. Driving duties were turned over to Pam, and she was happy to become his "Driving Mr. Daisy". In 2014, Gary was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. Over the years, Gary accepted these challenges with grace and courage, thanks to his character and deep faith. In 2017, he was placed in a memory care facility. The last 18 months were spent in a center specializing in behaviors associated with dementia. Gary quickly became a joy to those around him. He was surrounded by love, and compassionate care right up util the end. His family is relieved his pain and suffering is over, and he is now at peace. Gary's footprint will forever be a part of their lives, and they will forever be in our hearts for their dedication and commitment to those with dementia. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at St. Oliver's Church, Snellville, GA in spring, 2021. www.mtnviewcremation.com