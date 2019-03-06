Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FALCON HEIGHTS CHURCH - UCC
1795 Holton St.
Falcon Heights, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
FALCON HEIGHTS CHURCH - UCC
1795 Holton St.
Falcon Heights, MN
Gary E. THORN Obituary
Age 72, of Vadnais Heights Passed away March 1, 2019 Survived by wife, Margaret of 49 years; daughters, Kristin (Jon) Stern, and Karin (John) Olson; grandchil-dren, Serena, Riley, Joe and Allison; brother, Dale (Jan) Thorn; and many other family and friends. Memorial service Saturday, March 9th at 11:00AM with gathering of family and friends beginning at 10:00AM at FALCON HEIGHTS CHURCH - UCC, 1795 Holton St., Falcon Heights. Memorials preferred to Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center, 6008 London Road, Duluth, MN 55804 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019
