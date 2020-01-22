|
Age 77, living in Chapala, Mexico Passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born February 4, 1942, in Canton, Ohio, as the oldest son of the late Arthur and Helen Fadden Hart, and step-mom Lucille Hart. He is survived by his spouse, Alicia Hart; daughter Natalie (Keith) Willaert; 2 granddaughters, Brittney Willaert (future spouse Anthony Lee) & Jennifer Willaert; great-grandchild, Anthony Joseph Lee Jr. He is also survived by 4 sisters Barbara Swoboda, Deborah Barcel, Connie (John) Steinlicht and Tammy (Rob) Ringer; as well as many loved nieces and nephews. He graduated from Wayzata High School, in MN, and joined the Navy after graduation. He was a career Navy man, with over 20 years of service & extremely proud to have served his country! Upon retiring from the Navy in 1980, as a Chief Warrant Officer 4, he returned to MN & joined his father at Bergerson-Caswell Inc., where he eventually became part owner & permanently retired. He married Kathryn Hanson, in April 1966, & together they had one daughter, Natalie, & were married for 24 years. He remarried in 2016 to Alicia Cordova, & moved to Chapala, Mexico. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Chapala, Mexico. We will host a celebration of Gary's life in MN this spring, with details to be shared later.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020