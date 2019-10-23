|
|
Age 71, of St. Paul Died unexpectedly in his home on October 18, 2019. Gary graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1966 and went on to receive his degree from Rochester Community College and Winona State. He worked in Rochester as a nursing assistant for St. Mary's Hospital, later part of the Mayo Clinic, for over 40 years before retiring in 2017. Gary loved traveling, gardening, classic movies, and especially the Christmas season. He was always passionate about his decorating, something he did with excellence. But he was especially notable for his kindness to all people, and would do anything in his power for his family and friends. He is now in the hands of our Lord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet and father, Arvid. He will be missed by his son, Michael (Mick); sister, Sandy (Steve) Murr; two nieces, Alicia (Dave) Hill and Lindsay (Josh) Annis and numerous cousins, friends and neighbors. Visitation 9 AM to 11 AM, Saturday, October 26, at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral and Cremation Service (575 S. Snelling Ave. S. St. Paul 651-698-0796). A Christian burial will take place in South St. Paul at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019