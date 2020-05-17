Gary HIGGINS
Age 77 Passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1942 in Saint Paul. Gary grew up in Saint Paul Park, attending Park High School, graduating class of 1960. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret; sister, Darlene Long. He is survived by his wife, Kay Klawiter; children, Cindy, Sherry, Tom (Pamela); stepchildren, Travis Schneider, Bret (Valerie) Schneider, Samantha Schneider; grandchildren, Olivia and Victoria, Jordan and Mikkel; step-grand children, Bennett and Sophia, Audrey and Owen. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788 www.bakken-young.com




