Age 71 of Harris, MN Died in Minneapolis on July 22, 2020. Gary served with the US Navy in the Vietnam war from 1969-1972 and was a member of the North Branch American Legion. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice & Jeanette Holman and youngest brother Dennis Holman. Gary is survived by his children, Gary (Nichole) Holman, Kendra & Connor, Shelley (Josh) Finch, Lila & Alli; sister, Janice Domagalski; brother, Jim Holman. A Celebration of Life and Burial at Fort Snelling Nat'l Cemetery will be held at a later date.