Gary ( Jake to us ) was my best friend and side kick during our Vietnam combat duties in 71-72 on the USS Francis Hammond (DE 1067). Most of the tour was on the gun line near Quan Tri as we supported the ground troops. Gary was always professional , lighthearted and a steady guy you could rely on. His smile was infectious and slaps on the back were appreciated when the shrapnel was hitting us. The few times we had shore leave, I always went with Jake as my pal. Even though I hadn't seen him face to face since the Navy, he will be missed from our zoom meetings.

Jim Marino

Served In Military Together