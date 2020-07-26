1/1
Gary "Pops" HOLMAN
Age 71 of Harris, MN Died in Minneapolis on July 22, 2020. Gary served with the US Navy in the Vietnam war from 1969-1972 and was a member of the North Branch American Legion. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice & Jeanette Holman and youngest brother Dennis Holman. Gary is survived by his children, Gary (Nichole) Holman, Kendra & Connor, Shelley (Josh) Finch, Lila & Alli; sister, Janice Domagalski; brother, Jim Holman. A Celebration of Life and Burial at Fort Snelling Nat'l Cemetery will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Gary ( Jake to us ) was my best friend and side kick during our Vietnam combat duties in 71-72 on the USS Francis Hammond (DE 1067). Most of the tour was on the gun line near Quan Tri as we supported the ground troops. Gary was always professional , lighthearted and a steady guy you could rely on. His smile was infectious and slaps on the back were appreciated when the shrapnel was hitting us. The few times we had shore leave, I always went with Jake as my pal. Even though I hadn't seen him face to face since the Navy, he will be missed from our zoom meetings.
Jim Marino
Served In Military Together
July 26, 2020
Gary was my shipmate in the Navy. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed.
John Blumthal
Served In Military Together
