Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation
201 East 4th Street
Northfield, MN 55057
(507) 645-5123
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation
201 East 4th Street
Northfield, MN 55057
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation
201 East 4th Street
Northfield, MN 55057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. MARTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary J. MARTIN Obituary
Age 59, of Northfield Passed away June 5, 2019 Visitation Monday (7/1/2019) from 3:00pm - 5:30pm, with a time of sharing at 5:30pm, at Benson & Langehough FH, 201 E. 4th St., Nfld. Survivors include 8 sisters and brothers: Marilyn Martin of Colorado, Russell (Judy) of New Mexico, Carol (Richard) Ostlie of Lakeville, Amy (David) Tonsager of Farmington, Aleda (Robert) Fritzke of Savage, William of Lakeville, Harold of Nfld, Steven (Teresa) of Nfld; & sister-in-law, Myrna Martin of Lakeville. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now