Age 59, of Northfield Passed away June 5, 2019 Visitation Monday (7/1/2019) from 3:00pm - 5:30pm, with a time of sharing at 5:30pm, at Benson & Langehough FH, 201 E. 4th St., Nfld. Survivors include 8 sisters and brothers: Marilyn Martin of Colorado, Russell (Judy) of New Mexico, Carol (Richard) Ostlie of Lakeville, Amy (David) Tonsager of Farmington, Aleda (Robert) Fritzke of Savage, William of Lakeville, Harold of Nfld, Steven (Teresa) of Nfld; & sister-in-law, Myrna Martin of Lakeville. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019