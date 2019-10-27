|
Age 70, of Robbinsdale Passed away peacefully on October 20th, 2019 after a courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. Gary is a veteran of the US Army who retired after 40 years at West Publishing. Preceded in death by daughter, Tina Marie; mother, Eleanor; and brother, Terrance Lee. Survived by son, Jim Schire; father, Leonard Schire; brother, Len (Carole) Schire; sister, Lynette (Rick) Ballis; and many nieces and nephews. Special Thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan Specialty Care Community in Robbinsdale, MN for years of tender loving care. Private Family Services. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019