Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary SCHIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. SCHIRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary J. SCHIRE Obituary
Age 70, of Robbinsdale Passed away peacefully on October 20th, 2019 after a courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. Gary is a veteran of the US Army who retired after 40 years at West Publishing. Preceded in death by daughter, Tina Marie; mother, Eleanor; and brother, Terrance Lee. Survived by son, Jim Schire; father, Leonard Schire; brother, Len (Carole) Schire; sister, Lynette (Rick) Ballis; and many nieces and nephews. Special Thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan Specialty Care Community in Robbinsdale, MN for years of tender loving care. Private Family Services. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now