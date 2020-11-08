1/1
Gary Jon HOLMBERG
{ "" }
Age 82 joined the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. After 60 years he told Sandy "Love that began as teenagers is much better at age 80!" Proud of his Swedish heritage. He moved to Woodbury in 1966, as Chair of the Woodbury Parks helping to establish a wonderful trail system. One of the first hires of Control Data; remembered all the amazing technical advances in computers over the decades. Information was his game of choice. He was passionate about reading. Gary was a great friend and nurtured his many friendships. "ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM" Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease is a Silent Killer. Under the radar for years, creeps up on you, doesn't discriminate in sex or age. PLEASE investigate NAFLD/NASH. It may save your life. Missing him, wife, Sandra; daughter, Christine Ippolito; son, Jon (Angie); granddaughters Brianna (Zach), Alanna, Cianna; sis-in-law Ann; many friends and family. He will rest at Castle Rock Valley Cemetery with his parents, George and Sally, brother, Scott and niece Pamela. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 12th at noon. Memorials preferred to American Liver Foundation.org.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
