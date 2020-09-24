Age 60 of White Bear Lake Passed away on September 22, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Joseph & Ingeborg and daughter Kate Palmer. Survived by wife Gayle; sons Dave (Jessica) Palmer & Jeff (Domonique) Palmer; grandchildren Stella, Kyla & Jackson; siblings Norman (Shelley) Gartner & Cindy Johnston; many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, September 25th from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Service Tuesday, September 29th at 11:00 am at ST. PETER THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 305-5TH Street, Park Rapids, MN with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Two Inlets, MN. In lieu of flowers, buy yourself a full size Hershey Bar, Gary would have wanted that.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store